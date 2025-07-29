Brie Bella Discusses 'Roadblock' To Potential WWE Return
Nikki Bella recently made a surprising return to WWE, and has already competed at Evolution 2 and two episodes of "Monday Night RAW," while teasing the return of her sister, Brie, and their 'twin magic moments.' However, while addressing her return during an episode of their "Nikki and Brie Show," she revealed that her husband, Bryan Danielson, being a part of AEW, might be getting in the way of a WWE return.
"Something I've really done in the last, I would say, year, is the importance of my roadblocks and the signs that they give me," she explained. "As of late, there's been, what I can kind of consider a roadblock, but it's also a good sign, and that's where I make a joke, because I've been on red carpet interviews and there's one question I constantly get asked, and it is: 'when will we see you back in the ring?' As if I have that power..."
Brie then admitted that she usually answers this question with a joke, often saying she's 'waiting on the call,' but felt that she needed to bring up how important Danielson's involvement with AEW is. "My husband is with the rival company, and, you know, for some people it makes them uncomfortable at WWE thinking I would be there, when my husband's with AEW," she explained.
Brie Bella explained that she's currently in her 'soft girl era'
Despite this 'roadblock,' Brie Bella claims she's not necessarily upset by how people feel and that they ultimately have the right to feel any which way they want. "People have the right to feel. If people feel uncomfortable? They're uncomfortable. And that's okay, they have that right," she asserted before adding that she does get bummed out and wishes people felt differently at times. "But it doesn't make me angry, and it doesn't make me bitter, it makes me be like: that right there is a sign that I'm supposed to be staying in my 'soft girl era,'" Brie explained. "When I was thinking about my Summer, all I wanted was to have July off. It's like I manifest it. It's like the angels heard and they gave it to me!"
She further asserted that she's currently living within her purpose and how all these 'signs' continue to tell her that she's in the right place at the right time, specifically with her ventures on YouTube where she embodies her 'soft girl era.' "So, when constantly, people are like 'When's Brie coming back? When's Brie coming back to wrestling?' You know... Guys? It might not be in my era right now. And, you know, I feel like that's okay..."
