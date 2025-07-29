Brie Bella Discusses 'Roadblock' To Potential WWE Return

Despite this 'roadblock,' Brie Bella claims she's not necessarily upset by how people feel and that they ultimately have the right to feel any which way they want. "People have the right to feel. If people feel uncomfortable? They're uncomfortable. And that's okay, they have that right," she asserted before adding that she does get bummed out and wishes people felt differently at times. "But it doesn't make me angry, and it doesn't make me bitter, it makes me be like: that right there is a sign that I'm supposed to be staying in my 'soft girl era,'" Brie explained. "When I was thinking about my Summer, all I wanted was to have July off. It's like I manifest it. It's like the angels heard and they gave it to me!"

She further asserted that she's currently living within her purpose and how all these 'signs' continue to tell her that she's in the right place at the right time, specifically with her ventures on YouTube where she embodies her 'soft girl era.' "So, when constantly, people are like 'When's Brie coming back? When's Brie coming back to wrestling?' You know... Guys? It might not be in my era right now. And, you know, I feel like that's okay..."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki and Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.