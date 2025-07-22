WWE's Nikki Bella Teases A Future Bella Twins Moment

The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, were once staples of the WWE Divas Division, and are still recognized by the promotion today. Nikki took part part in this year's Women's Royal Rumble, the Evolution 2025 Battle Royal, and even had a singles match against Chelsea Green on "WWE Raw," last week. However, according to the Nikki, there's another "Bella Moment" in the works.

During an interview with "E! News," Nikki was asked about SummerSlam 2025 and whether fans will not only see her in action but possibly witness the return of her and her sister Brie's "twin magic" moments. "What I'm gonna say to that is: keep watching Monday Night Raw, maybe then a little bit of Friday Night SmackDown, and we will answer those questions..." she said coyly.

In the same interview, Nikki discussed her bout against Green, admitting that she needed to get back in the ring again for a singles match to help battle her nerves. She also added that, despite feeling fully prepared for the match, she realized her bout against Green would lay the foundation of what she's ready to prove, and that she wasn't as prepared as she thought—nor at the same level as other women in WWE today, like Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Nikki then concluded that, now that she's had her return singles match, she's ready to prove herself to everyone she can get her hands on.

