WWE's Nikki Bella Explains How Chelsea Green Got Under Her Skin

Last week on "WWE Raw," Nikki Bella defeated Chelsea Green in singles action after engaging in a heated physical exchange during the Women's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution. It's no secret that Green has been trying to get Bella's attention for months, as she has consistently used social media to call out the two-time Divas Champion. However, although Bella didn't engage with Green's comments, she admitted on "Raw Recap" that the 34-year-old's online chatter was beginning to annoy her.

"She really started to get under my skin when she kept calling me out on Twitter and Instagram. And it's like one of those things, like, are you just gonna keep DMing someone? Like, you're not getting a response. Let's move on and she wouldn't stop talking about me."

Bella continued by explaining how thrilled she was to eliminate the entire Secret Hervice from the Battle Royal and score the win over Green on "Raw," but also feels their feud is far from over because of the way their match concluded. Although Bella picked up the victory, she had accidentally attempted the original version of the Rack Attack, which is currently a banned finisher in WWE, causing the match to end awkwardly. "I'm actually very proud that I eliminated all of them ... I'm like so annoyed at her and I'm like, this isn't over. Like, tonight was just the beginning, but it's not over with Chelsea Green. I'm not ending a match with someone like that. No. She got lucky."

Bella also shared that if Green chooses to hide on "WWE SmackDown" going forward, then she will consider appearing on the blue brand in the near future to continue her rivalry with the former Women's United States Champion.

