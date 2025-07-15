Nikki Bella Explains Awkward WWE Raw Finish Against Chelsea Green

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Nikki Bella defeated Chelsea Green in singles action during her first match on the red brand in seven years, but the contest ended awkwardly when the two-time WWE Divas Champion broke out the Rack Attack. After Bella sustained a neck injury in 2015, she officially retired the Rack Attack as she was forced to stop using the move after undergoing surgery. Since then, Bella created the Rack Attack 2.0, but during her match last night, she accidentally set up Green for the original version, causing there to be a slight mishap while performing the move. Speaking on "Raw Recap," Bella stated that she attempted the Rack Attack due to "muscle memory" and completely forgot that she had dropped the finisher from her moveset.

"What was weird is I haven't hit that since 2016. So it was weird that I naturally turned her and put her up. And the slight second I go, 'This is what broke my neck, what am I doing?' ... We have these moments where we're not perfect," she explained. "It's been seven years. You've had a baby. You haven't been in that ring. And people don't understand how hard it is to be in there. Wrestling conditioning is different than anything ... So I was very blown up, but I gave it my all."

Despite being frustrated with the ending of the match, ultimately Bella was glad that she didn't perform the original Rack Attack and is thrilled that she managed to emerge victorious against Green. The 41-year-old also stated that she will "be here for a while" as she looks forward to being featured more often on WWE's programming going forward.

