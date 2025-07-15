Nikki Bella Wins In First WWE Raw Singles Match In Nearly 7 Years, But Pays The Price

Nikki Bella competed in her first match on "WWE Raw" in almost seven years with a win over Chelsea Green.

Bella overcame Green and interference from Alba Fyre and Piper Niven to deliver Rack Attack 2.0 for the win, falling prey to an ambush from the trio after the bout had finished. However, Stephanie Vaquer's music hit and she ran down the ramp to make the save, clearing them from the ring to raise Bella's hand in victory. Green was shown ahead of the bout in a backstage segment, confronting Stephanie Vaquer alongside her Secret Her-vice and arguing that she should be the one with the opportunity at Clash in Paris; Vaquer and Bella worked together on Sunday to eliminate Green from the battle royal, eventually won by Vaquer for said opportunity.

Bella last wrestled a singles match on broadcast during the original Evolution in 2018, challenging for the "Raw" Women's Championship held by Ronda Rousey at the time. Her last match on "Raw" came in the build-up to that show, teaming with her sister, Brie Bella, and Rousey in a tag team match against Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott (AEW's Ruby Soho). She has since made appearances in the 2022 and 2025 Royal Rumble matches, as well as Sunday's battle royal, the latter of which finishing in the final four and being eliminated by eventual runner-up Lash Legend.