Nikki Bella Details Why She 'Needed' WWE Raw Match With Chelsea Green

Nikki Bella returned to weekly WWE programming last Monday on "Raw" after a lengthy absence that saw her grow her star power in the reality television world. She made her in-ring return against Canada's Chelsea Green, picking up the victory.

It was a big moment for the former Divas Champion, who has spent the last few years building a brand outside the ring with her sister Brie. From starring on reality shows to launching successful businesses, Bella stayed in the public eye. But returning to WWE meant stepping back into a very different spotlight.

Bella speaks to "E! News" about what she was feeling that night and if she is prepared for this next chapter of her WWE career.

"I needed it, I was really nervous about Monday Night "Raw." I was like, am I fully prepared, am I ready for this. But you know what, what I realized is it laid a good foundation for me and what I'm here to prove. And it felt great, because I was like, wait I'm not ready, I'm not at the level yet of where the champions are, like Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. But now I know how I need to get there and how I'm gonna prove it to everyone that I can get there."

The Arizona-born performer looks to add even more depth to an already stacked women's division that is riding a wave of momentum following a successful all-female Evolution 2 PLE. She seems locked in to this upcoming run, wanting to prove that she can stand out among this generation's female wrestlers.

Bella also spoke about how Chelsea Green got under her skin in the interview.

