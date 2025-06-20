Backstage Update On In-Ring Future Of Bryan Danielson

The final countdown of seeing Bryan Danielson return to the ring is maybe nigh. With so much excitement that came out of AEW and ROH's cross promotional events with CMLL this past week, nothing compared to the thunderous roar from the crowd when Danielson made an appearance at Arena Mexico. Coming in to make the save for Blue Panther after his match against Lee Moriarty as part of the ROH Global Wars tapings, the "American Dragon" rushed in and hit a running knee strike on Shane Taylor. With hope in many people's hearts, there's one big question that remains: Is Danielson cleared to compete, and if so, how soon will he return?

The last time Danielson was on any programming, it was brutal, as he lost his AEW World Championship, partnership, and full-time career to Jon Moxley and his Death Rider crew in Danielson's home state of Washington, at WrestleDream in October. Left beaten and battered, Danielson admitted last year that he needed to have neck surgery, but was putting it off as long as he could. Fast forward eight months later, Fightful reported recently that they have not heard from anyone in AEW if the former world champion went through with neck surgery or not.

With Danielson hitting a running knee to Taylor, it remains to be seen how confident he feels to return to the ring. AEW has been very careful to say that Danielson was effectively done as " a full-time" talent when Danielson was wrapping up his most recent run, knowing that he could come back, according to Fightful. In addition, those Fightful spoke to within AEW did mention that "certain things have been done and set up whenever it is Danielson can return, if that ends up being the case," mainly with teases by Wheeler Yuta, who was Danielson's former protégé, taking and using moves out of Danielson's playbook, like the LeBell Lock, and the double wristlock followed by stomps, to name a few.

Since his in-ring hiatus, Danielson hasn't stepped too far away from the squared circle. He serves as a creative consultant, with occasional appearances backstage. Additionally, he has made several media appearances, including at Globe Life Field in December to help promote All In Texas, and backstage at Dynasty in April. Danielson's appearance at Arena Mexico closed out all of AEW and ROH's tapings.