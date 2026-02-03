Stephanie Vaquer Survives Philly Street Fight, Retains Women's World Title On WWE Raw

Stephanie Vaquer retained her Women's World Championship over Raquel Rodriguez in a Philly Street Fight during "WWE Raw."

Vaquer had to endure interference and a heavily favored ankle to complete her fifth title defense in 136 days. Rodriguez put Vaquer through a table with a powerbomb. Vaquer delivered Devil's Kiss on a steel chair before rolling out of the ring to hit it on the bottom ring step.

Despite being told not to get involved in the match beforehand, Liv Morgan emerged at ringside to hand Rodriguez the title belt to use on Vaquer; the champion thrust Rodriguez into a wedged steel chair in the corner, knocking Morgan off the apron and setting the challenger onto a table.

Vaquer went to the top rope looking to put Rodriguez through the table, but Roxanne Perez emerged to tussle with her. Perez was sent through a table on the outside, though that allowed Rodriguez to fight Vaquer and look to put her through the table. She got the champion up in position for a powerbomb, only to then get caught with a hurricanrana through the table, followed up with a corkscrew splash for the pinfall.

After the match, Morgan blindsided Vaquer and posed with the Women's World title, indicating that she will be using her 2026 Royal Rumble opportunity to challenge for the title at WrestleMania.