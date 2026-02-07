Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton Win WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifiers On SmackDown

The first entrants into the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches were determined during "WWE SmackDown."

The first qualifier of the night saw former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton taking on Lash Legend and Chelsea Green, with Nia Jax at ringside for Legend and Alba Fyre for Green.

Green almost had the match won with coast-to-coast hitting both Stratton and Legend, making the cover on the latter before Jax pulled her out of the ring. Thus ensued a ringside battle won out by Green sending Stratton in the ring.

She went for the Unprettier only for Stratton to reverse it and set up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, connecting with it and making the cover for the winning pinfall.

The main event of "SmackDown" saw Aleister Black taking on Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa. Sikoa was shown ahead of the match to be looking for the rest of MFT, with Tama Tonga having beaten Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action earlier in the night. He could not find them, and the screen flickered to indicate the Wyatt Sicks might have had something to do with their absence.

The segment ahead of the match also saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre emerge to cut a promo, himself being interrupted by Trick Williams, who then vowed to remain at ringside to watch the triple threat.

Orton connected with an RKO to Black, who then rolled out of the ring; Sikoa stood behind Orton afterwards, shaping up for the Samoan Spike, but rather than turn into the move Orton threw out another RKO to Sikoa, getting the winning pinfall.