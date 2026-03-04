New Report Claims Jade Cargill & Rhea Ripley Exchange Was Not Part Of WWE Storyline

When Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley started bickering on social media the other day, with other WWE women's division stars joining in, most seemed to figure that the back and forth was part of a plan on WWE's part, meant to help draw interest in Cargill and Ripley's upcoming WrestleMania match. However, the hostility of some of the barbs left some wondering if this whole situation was closer to reality than they imagined, and at least some in WWE are under the impression that this is the case.

PWInsider Elite has reported that the Cargill-Ripley exchange was not devised by WWE creative. Instead, sources suggest that the heated exchange was legitimate, with the blame being placed on Cargill for the escalation. Particular attention was paid towards Cargill's post about Ripley being friendly with WWE creative, which led to Ripley putting out an Instagram post telling Cargill to "learn how to work" before later deleting it. Many reportedly found Cargill's tweet troubling, denying that Ripley was guilty of that, likening the accusation to an "upsetting character assassination."

It appears Cargill may be a controversial figure in the WWE women's locker room, with vague rumors of past disagreements, apparently explaining why wrestlers like Chelsea Green and Piper Niven chimed in online. Sources further claimed that Cargill comes off as needlessly insecure in the locker room, and hadn't returned respect from those who put her over without any question.

While others tried to downplay the heat and those close to Cargill cited it as nothing more than tension between competitive personalities, all seemed to agree that WWE management would need to speak to Cargill about her issues sooner than later. For now, all eyes will turn to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, where Ripley is expected to appear to begin the onscreen build to her and Cargill's WrestleMania match.