Rhea Ripley Tells WWE Women's Champ 'Learn To Work' In Now-Deleted IG Story

Rhea Ripley took a shot at WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill on social media after a Monday that saw various women on the roster beefing with the blue brand's women's champion online. Ripley, who will take on Cargill at WrestleMania 42 following her Elimination Chamber victory, posted in a since-deleted Instagram story that Cargill should learn how to work.

Fightful posted a screengrab of the deleted story to X (formerly Twitter) that showed Ripley's post, featuring simple white text on a black background.

"Not having fun," Ripley wrote in the post. "Not friends. Learn to work and never lie to defame someone's real human character by 'breaking the 4th wall."

The social media beef seemed to begin on Monday with Cargill responding to a post from Chelsea Green on X following Ripley's Chamber victory. Green quote-posted a fan questioning Ripley entering her seventh WrestleMania where she will be competing for a title, to which Green responded that "The Eradicator" is "proof that you can be kind, respectful and the most talented wrestler in the world."

"It's no point to even go and embarrass you on this app. You always have something to say about everything," Cargill said in a quote-post of Green's message. Green's tag team partner, Piper Niven, who is currently out injured, also added to the conversation and said that the world doesn't revolve around Cargill.

Ripley took shots at Cargill on X herself starting on Sunday, reposting a video from WWE following her Chamber victory where she told Cargill she was coming for her at WrestleMania and she "better put her wrestling boots on" and ended the clip with a "bring it, b****." The women then went back-and-forth directly, with Ripley telling Cargill all she did was talk, with Cargill responding, "Like the hours you spend talking to creative?"