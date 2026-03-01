Rhea Ripley To Face Jade Cargill At WWE WrestleMania 42 After Elimination Chamber Win

Rhea Ripley is going to WrestleMania to challenge WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill after winning the 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber match. Ripley pinned Tiffany Stratton, and outlasted Raquel Rodriguez, Kiana James, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

James and Stratton started off the match, and the former gymnasts went back-and-forth. Stratton went for a back handspring elbow, but James got out of the way and Stratton crashed into a pod. Asuka was out next, and James rushed into her pod and tried to beat her down, but Asuka was relentless, smashing Stratton off Bliss' pod after beating James down. James sling shotted Stratton face-first into the cage, and it was Ripley out next. She hit a Razor's Edge to Stratton and threw her into Asuka.

Ripley and Bliss tangled with each other in the middle of the ring, countering each other's finishes. Bliss climbed the cage while the other women brawled below, and took out everyone but James with a Twisted Bliss from the top of a pod. James walked into a Sister Abigail, but Asuka hit Bliss with the mist. James rolled up Bliss for the first elimination of the match.

Rodriguez was out of the pod last and overpowered everyone, including James, who she ran through a pod. She slammed Asuka onto James, stacked the women, and eliminated them both. Ripley hit a cannonball to Rodriguez from the top of a pod, then Stratton hit a Prettiest Moonsault Ever to eliminate Rodriguez.

Stratton hit Ripley with the Alabama Slam, but Ripley got out of the way of a Swanton and ended up sending Stratton into the canvas face-first. Stratton hit her second Swanton attempt, but Ripley kicked out. Stratton looked for her moonsault again, but Ripley got up to smash her into the pod in front of her from the top turnbuckle and hit the Riptide for the win.