Backstage Report On Social Media Conflict Between WWE's Rhea Ripley & Jade Cargill

It didn't take long after Rhea Ripley won the Women's Elimination Chamber to secure a WWE Women's Championship match against Jade Cargill for the two to begin going back and forth on social media. But to many, the snipes Cargill and Ripley had towards each other seemed a bit more hostile than expected, and after other WWE wrestlers like Chelsea Green and Piper Niven joined in, all in favor of Ripley, many began to wonder if the animosity between Cargill and Ripley was more shoot than work.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer appeared to answer the question by saying the interactions were all an attempt on WWE's part to drive up interest for Ripley and Cargill's upcoming WrestleMania match. At the same time, Meltzer noted that even though this was a work, it was very much based on the real feelings some in WWE have towards Cargill.

"I'm not saying that people who tweeted have said that to me," Meltzer said. "I will only say that those words have been said to me by...there is a prevailing viewpoint there, among people and talent, that is, like, identical to some of the things that were tweeted. So there is...we're ribbing on the square.

"It's a real interesting thing, because it is a work, because again, if it was real, they're not doing it, you know what I mean? Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, they're not going to bury someone on their own team in public, because they know you can't do this. It's not allowed. But they are using the thoughts of many people while they're doing this angle. It's really kind of...that's what Lawler and Dundee used to do...where it's all work, but everything they said about each other was real, you know?"

