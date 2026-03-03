More Backstage Details On Situation Involving WWE Opponents Rhea Ripley & Jade Cargill

A backstage report has emerged following the social media spat between Rhea Ripley and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill on Monday.

Ripley won the Women's Elimination Chamber on Saturday night and stamped her ticket to WrestleMania 42, where she will face the reigning Women's Champion. But she also ensured that she would be going to her seventh WrestleMania in a row with a title on the line. And in responding to a post pointing that out, caught the eye of her 'Mania opponent for a little verbal jousting.

Hours later, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven had also gotten involved and things were starting to look a little less playful, and Ripley later put out an Instagram story saying that she wasn't playing after a certain point.

Fightful Select has since reported, from sources in WWE, that Cargill mentioning Ripley talking to creative was when things turned sour. A number of sources were said to be puzzled about bringing creative up as a point to further a feud, and stressed that they would not have wanted creative to be used in any form of storyline, since it would undermine it.

Despite that, there is reportedly no concern over Ripley and Cargill working with one another at WrestleMania. In fact, WWE was said to have been generally happy about the buzz that emerged from it, and there doesn't appear to be any sense of heat towards Cargill from management.

It was also noted in the report that when Niven had referenced vacation time in her Cargill interaction, that was specifically in reference to rumors that Cargill had feigned injury to skip the WWE Holiday Tour. It was reiterated that Cargill had sustained a legitimate injury that required time off.