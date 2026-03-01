WWE Women's Champ Jade Cargill Responds To Rhea Ripley's Elimination Chamber Victory

For the seventh year in a row, Rhea Ripley heads into WWE WrestleMania with a championship match awaiting her, and according to Ripley, that makes her "that b****." Her upcoming opponent, Jade Cargill, however, strongly disagrees.

Taking to X, Cargill issued a stern message to Ripley, who secured a WWE Women's Championship match against her by winning the 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber. "No boo. You were the second option," Cargill wrote. "@ me next time so I see it."

No boo. You were the second option 💅🏾. @ me next time so I see it. https://t.co/y6XaKFdv8t — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 1, 2026

Never one to shy away from a clapback, Ripley refuted Cargill's remarks by producing past interview clips in which Cargill personally circled "Mami" as a future dream opponent. In response, Cargill claimed that she sometimes "just be talking."

"Which member of our social team found that video for you????" the reigning champion additionally asked. "Cause we know they always have to find a way to keep you 'on top' going into mania."

Cargill captured the WWE Women's Championship by defeating Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night's Main Event in November. At Elimination Chamber, Stratton then emerged as the runner-up inside the Women's Chamber match after Ripley planted her with a Riptide.

Ripley's Elimination Chamber victory comes just one day after she and IYO SKY lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown." It also comes less than a week since Liv Morgan, the Women's Royal Rumble winner, chose Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer as her WrestleMania 42 opponent, leaving the Elimination Chamber victor to face Cargill on the grand stage by default. As of now, WWE has yet to announce which night of WrestleMania the Cargill-Ripley match will take place.