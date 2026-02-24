WWE Women's Royal Rumble Winner Liv Morgan Chooses WrestleMania Opponent On Raw

Women's Royal Rumble winner chose Stephanie Vaquer and the Women's World Championship as her WrestleMania 42 bounty during "WWE Raw."

Morgan had been teasing facing either Vaquer or Women's Champion Jade Cargill on the "WWE SmackDown" brand, having won the Rumble and thus the choice to challenge either one. But it was this week that she finally decided to make her choice, accompanied by Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio was the one to open the promo, talking Morgan up before calling for Cargill and Vaquer to make their way out. Morgan feigned an apology to Vaquer after their verbal exchange last Monday, hitting her with the microphone as Cargill took her leave from the ring.

Morgan hit ObLivion on Vaquer to close the segment standing tall with the Women's World title, making it clear she would be staying on Monday nights for her road to WrestleMania. It has been just over a year since she last held the title, getting dethroned by Rhea Ripley to put a cap on that chapter of their feud.

Vaquer has seen off Morgan's stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez, in four out of five defenses in her first reign with the title – albeit including one no-contest. WrestleMania is due to be the first ever singles meeting between Vaquer and Morgan.