WWE Raw Results 2/23 - WWE Hosts A Tribute To AJ Styles' Career, Liv Morgan Chooses Her WrestleMania 42 Opponent

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 23, 2026, coming to you live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia!

With GUNTHER having retired the likes of John Cena and Goldberg, AJ Styles looked to step up to the plate in an effort to take him down at WWE Royal Rumble on January 31 and agreed to put his career on the line. However, things didn't go the way that Styles had planned for them to and he ultimately came up short to "The Ring General". Following such, WWE will be hosting a tribute to Styles' career in his home state of Georgia.

2026 Women's Royal Rumble Winner Liv Morgan has spent the last several weeks contemplating whether or not she wants to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship or Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42. After Vaquer crashed Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's sit down interview with Michael Cole during last Monday's episode of "Raw" with a strong message for Morgan and Cargill made it clear she was ready for whoever her WrestleMania 42 opponent was during this past Friday's edition of "SmackDown", Morgan will finally be making her decision tonight.

After coming up short to The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka in a Women's Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifier that also involved Bayley last Monday, Nattie has the chance to redeem herself tonight as she collides with her former mentee Maxxine Dupri. The former friends turned bitter rivals previously faced one another in the ring on the February 9 edition of "Raw" in a match that ultimately ended in a double countout when neither woman could beat a ten count while they were brawling on the outside.

Speaking of Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifiers, the final two entrants in the 2026 Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches will be determined tonight, as one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY squares off with Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors and Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez while one half of the World Tag Team Champions Jey Uso goes head-to-head with OG El Grande Americano and The Vision's Bronson Reed in the last two Triple Threat Qualifiers. The victors of both matches will join the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley, the aforementioned Asuka, Tiffany Stratton, Kiana James, and Alexa Bliss in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans, and Randy Orton in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Additionally, reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has something on his mind to share as he prepares to defend his title against Judgment Day's Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber on February 28. Multi time World Champion Brock Lesnar is set to make an appearance on tonight's show.