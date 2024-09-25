AEW's Mercedes Mone Says Vince McMahon 'Talked Down To' Her, Leading To WWE Exit

Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks — left WWE in 2022 due to creative frustration in the women's tag team division, and unhappiness with how she was being treated as a performer, leading her to wrestle in NJPW during 2023 and eventually sign with AEW earlier this year. On the same day that Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries released, Mone appeared on "The Breakfast Club," where she opened up about her relationship with McMahon, stating that she didn't appreciate being talked down to by the former CEO, and viewed her exit from the company as an act of self-respect.

"I left for many different reasons. A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time. I didn't like how he talked to me, and how I was talked down to. I was like, It's time to legit listen to your soul and your heart." Mone said. "It was enough for the source of my light to come into my body and go 'If you stay, that's not okay. This is for the rest of your life. What are you going to teach your kids? What are you going to teach people?' If you're feeling like this from words, after being here for ten years, you have to stand up for yourself.' That's what I did."

Mone continued to share that the same inspiration that ignited her passion for wrestling at age 10 reemerged in 2022, now guiding her to step away from WWE and pursue dreams that prioritize her growth. She also explained that there was no protection for female wrestlers during her time with WWE, and she continues to work towards changing that for women's wrestling today.

