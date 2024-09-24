Report: Vince McMahon Attempted To Purchase Upcoming Series From Netflix

Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries will become available to watch tomorrow, but according to a new report from Puck, the former WWE CEO attempted to stop its release in the most Vince McMahon way possible. After seeing some early footage from the series, McMahon allegedly reached out to Netflix to attempt to buy back the rights to the show. His attempt was unsuccessful, and Netflix declined to comment in the report.

Wrestling Inc. has reached out to McMahon's team for comment.

Just yesterday, McMahon released a statement on the impending documentary, calling it a "deceptive narrative" and claiming that the series conflates his wrestling persona with his real personality. However, McMahon began his statement by saying he did not regret his involvement with the docuseries.

When it was first conceived, the project had the official involvement of both WWE and McMahon. However, things took a turn when McMahon was forced to step down from his role with the company in 2022 after allegations of sexual misconduct and trafficking first became public. Though it's been awhile since there were any public updates, McMahon is under scrutiny from federal officials, and a civil lawsuit regarding those allegations is currently on hold pending that investigation.

Earlier this week, a report detailed initial reactions to "Mr. McMahon" from people backstage in WWE, with Dave Meltzer stating that there were some McMahon supporters in the company who were not happy. The timing of the documentary's release is notable, as WWE and Netflix are set to enter a long-term partnership at the beginning of 2025 that will see "WWE Raw" stream live on the platform.