Backstage Report On How Netflix's Vince McMahon Series Is Being Received In WWE

The six-part docuseries "Mr. McMahon" premieres on Netflix on September 25, and the wrestling world is eager to see exactly what gets covered in the show that aims to tell the life story of Vince McMahon. While the show has been in the works for many years, the darker side of McMahon's personal life, right up to and including the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit, will reportedly be covered to some extent, with people who have seen previews of the show already claiming that it will be one of the biggest burials in wrestling history.

On a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that he was interviewed for the show, and while he doesn't know what the final product looks like, he knows the documentary crew was thorough.

"I can only say that the director who did it covered, with me, every single thing that I would expect someone to cover," Meltzer said. "There were no stones unturned."

What this has led to, according to Meltzer at least, is a feeling backstage in WWE that is quite negative, regardless of what people think of McMahon.

"I know that there are people who are in WWE who are not happy with it," Meltzer said. "I don't know how fair it is to Vince ... but there are people there — these are pro-Vince people [who aren't happy] but if it was a fair documentary, how could they be? We'll see, but I am certain that the people who are really, really anti-Vince will not be happy [either]." The reason for this last, according to Meltzer is that he expects the series to cover McMahon's entire life, meaning that his business acumen, the creation of WrestleMania, taking WWE public, and other accomplishments will all get coverage in order to tell a complete story.

