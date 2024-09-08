Conrad Thompson Calls Netflix's WWE-Vince McMahon Series A 'Double-Shovel Burial'

Netflix recently unveiled the first trailer for "Mr. McMahon," an upcoming docuseries set to depict the rise and fall of Vince McMahon in the wrestling industry, from taking over the company from his father to his recent professional demise following a lawsuit filed by a former employee, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking. The six-part docuseries is set to debut before the move of "WWE Raw" to the platform at the beginning of 2025. WWE was initially set to be involved with the documentary, but has since clarified that the company has no official involvement. Konnan, Conrad Thompson, and Disco Inferno recently discussed the documentary and WWE's relationship with Netflix on an episode of "Keepin' It 100." Thompson said that the documentary's executive producer Bill Simmons "does what he wants," and Thompson doesn't believe there are people in WWE who are too happy about it.

"It's a hit piece that they don't like," Thompson said. "He's talking to [David] Shuemaker and [Dave] Meltzer and all those folks. It's an absolute double-shovel burial."

When Disco Inferno brought up those who work in the "dirt sheets" being negative about people like McMahon and Hulk Hogan while still working in the business, Thompson said that he thinks you have to "separate the art from the artist," like he said he does with Chris Benoit, and now, with McMahon.

"He's created some real magic for millions and millions of people, myself included, but he wasn't always a great guy," Thompson said. "I think if you go back and look up almost any of our heroes, whether they're in entertainment, music, or whatever, those folks disappoint you. But that doesn't mean you have to give up enjoying their previous work."

