Video: Netflix Drops Trailer For Vince McMahon-WWE Series

Late last month, Netflix unveiled the release date and poster for "Mr. McMahon," the upcoming docuseries set to depict the former WWE CEO's rise and fall in the professional wrestling industry. With the show set to debut in a few weeks, the streaming platform has now released the first trailer, offering a glimpse at clips of the interview with McMahon himself.

In addition to clips of McMahon, the trailer shows footage from WWE events and includes interviews with his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Bret Hart, and more. Based on the footage, the series will discuss McMahon purchasing WWE from his father, his role on TV, the Chris Benoit murder-suicide, and the sexual misconduct scandal that forced McMahon to step down.

It's worth noting that the portions including McMahon look to have been filmed before the allegations of sexual misconduct emerged in 2022. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, since "Mr. McMahon" has been in the works for years now. Though WWE was set to be involved with the Netflix series at one point, the company has since clarified that they have no official involvement, despite the clearly close partnership between WWE and Netflix.

At the beginning of 2025, "WWE Raw" is set to begin airing live on Netflix, marking the first time the show has left traditional television for an extended period of time. With options accounted for, the WWE-Netflix deal could last anywhere between 5 and 20 years, meaning the two companies will be working together for the immediate future, even if WWE isn't directly involved in this production.