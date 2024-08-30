Report: Vince McMahon Did Interview For Netflix Series, Asked For 'Honest Portrayal'

Rather than sit in the audience listening and watching what others close to him will say about his illustrious five-decade-long career, former WWE CEO, Vince McMahon, will get to recite it himself as part of his upcoming Netflix docuseries, "Mr. McMahon." This six-episode series will unravel McMahon's conquest of becoming the standard mastermind of professional wrestling, and it promises to be a tell-all experience.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon was interviewed "multiple times and was the most intriguing of anyone interviewed." The former CEO mentioned to those making the series that he wanted an "honest portrayal." It was also cited that those involved said there was "no pressure on what they could and couldn't do."

Meltzer, who was also interviewed for this docuseries, noted that prior to the Janel Grant lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, every controversy of McMahon's was brought up in-depth. Of course, with the pending lawsuits against McMahon, the directional course of what can and cannot be discussed may have changed, especially with the numerous non-disclosure agreements involved.

WWE does not have production credits for this docuseries, though the company was reportedly involved to some degree. The long-awaited six-hour program, produced by Bill Simmons as well as Chris Smith of the hit Netflix series "Tiger King," will debut on the streaming platform on September 25, just four months before "WWE Raw" moves to Netflix.

