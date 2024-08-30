WWE Reportedly Doesn't Have Production Credits On Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary

After a long wait, it was revealed yesterday that Netflix's upcoming docuseries about Vince McMahon, called "Mr. McMahon," is set to be released next month. When the project was first unveiled back in 2020, WWE Studios was set to have a hand in the production. However, with the series confirmed to cover the recent sexual misconduct allegations against McMahon, it seems the global wrestling promotion will no longer have their name attached to the show.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and Post Wrestling, WWE will not have a production credit on "Mr. McMahon," with Thurston citing somebody "with knowledge of the project." Despite that, there will still be some close involvement. Yesterday's announcement about the premiere date revealed that the series will include interviews from McMahon, his family, and professional wrestlers. It's not yet known which WWE stars, if any, are featured in "Mr. McMahon."

The show will consist of six hour-long episodes, all set to debut on September 25. Covering the scope of McMahon's career in the professional wrestling industry, it was produced by Chris Smith, the executive producer of Netflix hit "Tiger King." Also involved is Bill Simmons, a former ESPN and Grantland writer who now functions as the founder and CEO of The Ringer.

While WWE Studios won't be listed as a producer for this series, there is still a working relationship between the company and Netflix. In just a few months, "WWE Raw" will begin streaming on Netflix live each week, making the move away from traditional TV in a deal that could range anywhere from five to 20 years.