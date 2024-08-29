Netflix Announces Release Date For Mr. McMahon Docuseries About Former WWE Boss

After a substantial wait, Netflix has finally announced a release date for its upcoming docuseries centered on Vince McMahon. "Mr. McMahon" is now set to debut on the streaming platform on September 25. The company also revealed a poster for the series, depicting McMahon as a puppet master, controlling a smaller version of himself in this ring with strings.

Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE's controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons. Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family,... pic.twitter.com/ga7ABYs0Dn — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2024

Entertainment outlet Variety had some additional details to offer on the series, noting that it will consist of six hour-long episodes. Across the runtime, "Mr. McMahon" is said to tell the story of how McMahon expanded the wrestling business he purchased from his father, turning it into a global brand before he was forced to resign in 2022 (and 2023) following allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to Netflix, the show will include interviews with various wrestlers, the journalists responsible for publicly uncovering some of McMahon's alleged actions, McMahon's family, and the former WWE CEO himself. The series is produced by Bill Simmons as well as Chris Smith, who was previously involved in the hit Netflix series "Tiger King."

It was first announced that Netflix was developing a docuseries based on McMahon in 2020, with WWE Studios involved as an official partner. After the allegations against McMahon went public in early 2022, Netflix removed the McMahon docuseries from its schedule. However, just a few months later, it was revealed that Netflix was still working on the McMahon doc. In the time since, there has clearly been a pivot to include the events of the last several years. Though WWE Studios initially had a hand in the project, it's not clear if the company still has any official involvement with the docuseries.