The upcoming Netflix documentary on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's life will be a four-part series.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon appeared on the "Token CEO" podcast with Barstool Sports Chief Executive Officer Erika Nardini earlier today and revealed that the documentary will be split up into four episodes, according to F4Wonline.com. Stephanie did not reveal any further details, but did note that she is excited about the project, but also a little nervous because it's still her father.

As noted last week, WWE President Nick Khan revealed during the Q3 2020 earnings call that WWE has reached a "groundbreaking deal" with Netflix for the Vince doc. The project is groundbreaking as it is one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history.

There's still no word on the release date for the Vince doc, or the title. Bill Simmons will executive produce the project, while Chris Smith, who directed Netflix's Fyre Fest documentary, will produce along with WWE Studios.

