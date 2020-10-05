WWE has elected Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini to its Board of Directors.

"Erika is a seasoned executive with a tremendous track record of building businesses, developing experiences, and engaging different audiences across the media ecosystem," said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in a press release. "Her entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen and understanding of today's consumers will serve as a perfect addition to our Board of Directors."

Nardini made headlines in 2016 when she became the first CEO of the popular Barstool Sports brand, founded by Dave Portnoy. The company has seen significant growth under her leadership.

Below is WWE's full announcement on Nardini issued today: