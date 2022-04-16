During the Q3 earnings call back in 2020, WWE first announced that they had reached a “groundbreaking deal” with Netflix for a Vince McMahon documentary. Since it’s been such a lengthy period of time since the announcement, fans may be curious about where the documentary film now stands.

The documentary is actually still in production at this time, according to PWInsider. It was also noted that though not confirmed, Vince’s match against Pat McAfee and the subsequent interactions with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 may be included in the final project.

There’s still no word on the release date for the Vince doc or the official title. At the time of the initial reveal, it was said to be “one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history”. Bill Simmons will executive produce the project, while Chris Smith, who directed Netflix’s Fyre Fest documentary, will produce along with WWE Studios.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon appeared on the “Token CEO” podcast earlier this year and revealed that the documentary will be split up into four episodes. As for the content involved, Stephanie claims the series will give a glimpse into the past Vince has kept so private all his life.

“You’re going to learn things you’ve never learned about Vince McMahon. This is his story, it’s his life, and it’s a little-known story. My dad grew up in a trailer park in North Carolina. A lot of people don’t know that.”

WWE President Nick Khan added to her statement in another interview, hyping the project up as “out of this world, amazing”.

“We have seen early cuts of our upcoming Vince McMahon multipart Netflix documentary, which is executive produced by WWE and Bill Simmons, who did the acclaimed Andre the Giant documentary with us,” Khan said. “The Vince cuts are out of this world, amazing. Wait until you see it.”

Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming Vince McMahon Netflix documentary, scheduled to be released this year.

