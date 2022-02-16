In a brief interview with Adam’s Apple, WWE chief brand officer Stephane McMahon provided an update on the upcoming docuseries focusing on her father, WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon.

The four part documentary series is scheduled to air on Netflix in 2022 and Stephanie McMahon confirmed there were many interviews for the series, and that she is both freaked out and excited for it to air.

“I know that there has been so many hours of interviews recorded,” McMahon said. “I’m equal parts totally freaked out and excited all at the same time.”

As for what else will be seen in the docuseries, Stephanie McMahon claimed this series would offer a glimpse at Vince McMahon that many people hadn’t seen. She pointed out how certain things about Vince McMahon aren’t known, including that he grew up in a trailer park.

“You’re going to learn things you’ve never learned about Vince McMahon. This is his story, it’s his life, and it’s a little-known story. My dad grew up in a trailer park in North Carolina. A lot of people don’t know that.”

As of now, there is no confirmed released date for the Vince McMahon docuseries beyond it being released in 2022.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adam’s Apple with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

