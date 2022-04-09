As seen below, WWE.com has released a collection of over 100 images that give a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

There are photos of the superstars preparing for their matches, getting in costume, and mingling backstage with their fellow WWE stars. Newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker can be seen interacting with many people including Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, the crew from Jackass, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

The two-night event took place last weekend, on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3, and included memorable moments like ‘Stone Cold’ returning to action against Kevin Owens, Mr. McMahon wrestling Pat McAfee, and Roman Reigns becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The photo below that includes Steve Austin embracing Cody Rhodes and speaking to him is likely what Rhodes was referring to in the post-WrestleMania Night One media scrum. Cody Rhodes said that Steve Austin told him, “That was the match you needed to have,” after defeating Seth Rollins in his return match to WWE.

If you would like to see the entire photo album in its entirety, it is available at this link.

You can see a collection of some of the photos below, courtesy of WWE.com:

