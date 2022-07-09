It appears that the planned Netflix docuseries about Vince McMahon has been pulled, following today’s report from the Wall Street Journal about McMahon allegedly paying $12 million combined to keep various affairs and accusations of sexual misconduct quiet.

According to F4Wonline’s Denise Salcedo, she was told by sources that the series was pulled and is off Netflix’s programming spreadsheet.

A source from Netflix reportedly confirmed to Salcedo that it was no longer listed on the company’s spreadsheet, while another source at Netflix said “That s--t’s out of here.”

It was also noted in the report that the project was already deep in post-production. Several talent interviews had been done months ago and millions were already spent.

The project was first announced during the Q3 earnings call back in 2020. WWE had announced that they had reached a “groundbreaking deal” with Netflix for a Vince McMahon documentary.

As noted, during an interview back in February, interim WWE Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie McMahon revealed that the series would have given WWE fans a glimpse of her father that many hadn’t seen, such as him growing up in a trailer park.

“You’re going to learn things you’ve never learned about Vince McMahon. This is his story, it’s his life, and it’s a little-known story. My dad grew up in a trailer park in North Carolina. A lot of people don’t know that.”

