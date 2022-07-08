It has been a tough day for Vince McMahon following yet another bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal revealing the former WWE CEO and Chairman allegedly paid north of $12 million combined to keep various affairs and accusations of sexual misconduct quiet. How is McMahon handling these new allegations? By apparently flying to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

A report by Fightful Select Friday afternoon revealed that McMahon is currently scheduled to fly to Vancouver tonight, after the conclusion of “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” in Fort Worth, Texas. While Fightful couldn’t confirm the specific reason for the flight, sources told them it was likely related to top WWE star and Hollywood A-Lister John Cena, who is currently in Vancouver in preparation for the second season of the HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” In an update, they are also reporting the next season of” Peacemaker” is not supposed to start filming for quite a while and McMahon’s travel plans have shifted from this weekend to next.

The series, based on the DC Comics character of the same name that Cena first portrayed in the film “The Suicide Squad”, was initially renewed for a second season in February. Filming is expected to keep Cena in Vancouver for the next several months, possibly keeping Cena from being involved with WWE SummerSlam in late July.

While it was initially rumored that Cena would wrestle at the event, after weeks of teases between him and Austin Theory, no match was set up for Cena when he returned to “Raw” just last week. Fightful noted that Cena was not confirmed for the show. Despite that, Fightful also stated that WWE was still attempting to get Cena for a WrestleMania 39 match next year, making it possible that McMahon’s flight to Vancouver is related to pitching Cena a match for next year’s event.

As of this writing, neither Cena nor McMahon has commented on the most recent allegations made against McMahon. It should also be noted that McMahon has yet to arrive at the arena for tonight’s “Smackdown,” according to a report from PWInsider.

