John Cena continues his success in Hollywood, this time, with his new HBO Max series, Peacemaker, which just wrapped up its first season. With that season finale, John Cena and Peacemaker broke an HBO Max record for the biggest single-day release for an HBO Max Original series ever.

It was also announced recently that the series will be returning for a second season, continuing the story of the complicated hero.

James Gunn took to social media to celebrate the announcement.

“F#CK YEAH!! Peacemaker finale had the biggest single-day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over the premiere. Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season. @HboMax @DCpeacemaker”

This isn’t the first time Cena has broken streaming records with the content he has a major role in. The film Vacation Friends became the most-watched original movie during its opening weekend on the Hulu streaming platform.

John Cena is set to star in numerous films in the coming years, including one titled Snafu alongside star, Jackie Chan, a film titled Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn, and he will star in a movie titled Freelance by the director of the film Taken.

