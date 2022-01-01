As seen below, a new redband trailer has been released for the upcoming Peacemaker series, starring WWE legend John Cena as the title character. The show is set to debut exclusively on HBO Max starting January 11, 2022.

“Check out the #Peacemaker redband trailer, and get ready for the wildest television ride ever on January 13 on @hbomax. @DCpeacemaker,” writes James Gunn, the writer, director, and producer of the spin-off television series. He also wrote and directed the popular Suicide Squad (2021) film where Peacemaker first made his debut.

This new trailer reveals a bit more about the plot of the upcoming series, with glimpses of the new team Peacemaker looks to be joining. There are new additions to the cast as well, like Danielle Brooks from Orange Is the New Black and Robert Patrick from films such as Terminator 2, Walk the Line, and the television series The X-Files.

John Cena is set to star in numerous films in the coming years, including one titled Snafu alongside star, Jackie Chan, a film titled Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn, and he will star in a movie titled Freelance by the director of the film Taken.

The former WWE star has seen success in Hollywood for almost a decade now, with his most recent release, Vacation Friends, becoming the most-watched original movie during its opening weekend on the Hulu streaming platform.

You can see the full redband trailer below, expletives and all:

Check out the #Peacemaker redband trailer, and get ready for the wildest television ride ever on January 13 on @hbomax. @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/z5QLM5PkKH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 1, 2022