HBO Max has released a sneak peek clip at John Cena as The Peacemaker in the upcoming series based on the Suicide Squad character.

The Peacemaker will premiere on HBO Max in January 2022. The premiere season will consist of 8 episodes, which were filmed from January to July of this year.

Written and created by James Gunn, The Peacemaker series on HBO Max also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

You can see the sneak peek clip below: