Theory has become the 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank winner after defeating Drew McIntyre, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, and Madcap Moss.

Earlier in the Money In The Bank premium event, Theory lost the U.S. Championship to Bobby Lashley. After everyone made their entrances for the main event, Adam Pearce came out and announced that Theory was added to the match.

After winning the Money In The Bank, Theory cut a promo celebrating his big win. He called out John Cena, saying his time is now and he’s the best in the ring.

While on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Theory discussed his future in WWE and if he sees himself as a future face of the company like Cena was.

“I think so just because, I mean, I don’t know what that level is because I’m on my way up,” Theory said. “I know myself and I know my work ethic and I plan to only get better and I just want to give this everything that I’ve got.”

As noted, for Cena’s birthday in April, Theory had apologized to Cena for being a better United States Champion than him.

Cena had responded, “Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes.”

