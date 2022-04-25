John Cena has responded to a birthday tweet from Austin Theory, who apologized to him for being a better United States Champion. The WWE legend made it clear that the only thing Theory needs to be sorry for, is if he fails to live up to his potential.

The current United States Champion initially shared a video of himself at a live event bragging in front of a fan dressed in John Cena merch. The former World Champion then took to Twitter in order to claim that Theory has more talent than he ever did but noted it’s up to him to turn the potential into a legacy.

“Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes.”

Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 https://t.co/3apKiTwgDw — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 25, 2022

Theory has been working closely with Vince McMahon recently on television and has enjoyed a steady push since that began.

Even though Theory took a shot at John Cena on social media, he is actually a big fan of his. The current United States Champion grew up being influenced by him, as he told the WWE After the Bell Podcast.

“I remember waiting there and went in, and I was so nervous. I didn’t even really know what to say at first. And the first thing he said to me was, ‘Hey, how are you and what can I help you with?’ I just remember not even knowing what to ask him,” he said. “I got to tell this dude that he was such a motivation for me in my life.

“When I say it people are like, ‘Oh you were a John Cena fan,’ but it’s a little deeper than that. Just because as a kid when you watch anything, you’re super influenced by it. Whatever somebody’s attitude is or personality or the decisions they make, it’s very influential. I was picked on a lot, and a lot of it was because I watched wrestling. But I knew if I could make it to Monday or Friday, I was good. Just watching Cena was always that pull away from real life.”

