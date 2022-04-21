Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter today to congratulate RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton on 20 years in the business.

We noted before how WWE is celebrating #OrtonWeek up until next Monday, which marks 20 years since Orton made his official WWE TV debut with a win over Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 edition of SmackDown.

Cena praised Orton today as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever.

“For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! [tumbler glass emoji],” Cena wrote.

Cena and Orton have teamed up and faced off several times over the years. Their last TV match saw Cena defeat Orton on the February 7, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown, while their last pay-per-view bout came at WWE Hell In a Cell 2014, where Cena defeated Orton inside the Cell.

Orton has not responded to Cena as of this writing. You can see Cena’s full tweet below:

For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃 — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 21, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]