WWE is celebrating 20 years of The Viper with #OrtonWeek.

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton originally signed his WWE developmental deal in 2001, and one of his first official appearances was on March 16, 2002 at the WrestleMania X8 Fan Axxess, where he took a loss to Tommy Dreamer. However, Orton’s WWE TV debut came on the April 25, 2002 edition of SmackDown, where he defeated Hardcore Holly.

WWE announced today that starting today and running through next Monday, they will be celebrating the 14-time World Champion on social media with the #OrtonWeek hashtag. There will be special Orton-themed WWE Top 10 and WWE Supercut episodes, throwback clips, rare and unseen photos, and more.

As seen below, WWE posted two new videos, one looking at the evolution of Orton, and one looking at his best “Legend Killer” moments.

WWE is encouraging fans to share their favorite Orton memories with the #OrtonWeek hashtag.

Orton and Riddle are set to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

Stay tuned for more on Orton Week. You can see the two new videos below:

To commemorate the 2️⃣0️⃣th anniversary of @RandyOrton’s WWE debut on April 25, we’re saluting The Viper all week long! #OrtonWeek pic.twitter.com/vvFioFwbEr — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]