Vince McMahon Calls Out 'Deceptive Narrative' Promoted By Upcoming Netflix Docuseries

Vince McMahon has issued his first statement about the upcoming six-part Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon," which drops in its entirety on September 25. The former WWE chairman, who resigned in January after the filing of the explosive Janel Grant lawsuit, posted a statement to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday after seeing what he called an "early, partial cut" of the docuseries. McMahon said he didn't regret participating in the series, but that it "falls shorts and takes the predictable path" of conflating the "Mr. McMahon" character seen on WWE programming with his "true self, Vince."

Advertisement

"A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused," McMahon wrote. "The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites ect. to distort the viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative."

McMahon went on to say that the producers of the series created a "misleading account" using Grant's lawsuit, saying it was "based on an affair I ended." He also accused the creators of the docuseries of using the lawsuit as evidence that McMahon is the same person as his on-screen character.

"I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story," McMahon concluded.

Advertisement

McMahon's statement continues the recent trend of indicators that the docuseries may not go as easy on McMahon, as many feared when it was initially announced on a WWE media call in 2020. Since the Grant lawsuit, however, there have been reports that the series was perhaps more "honest" than McMahon had wanted it to be. WWE no longer has production credit on the show, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has said WWE had no involvement in the project. Grant was not interviewed for "Mr. McMahon," but her lawsuit and its still-unfolding consequences are covered in the final episode.