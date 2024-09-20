Update On Why Vince McMahon Accuser Janel Grant Doesn't Appear In Netflix Docuseries

Vince McMahon's Netflix docuseries is days away from being released, and recently, information concerning those involved with the show has slowly been coming out. While some major industry names like Jim Ross were excluded, which surprised many, another notable exclusion is Janel Grant, whose bombshell lawsuit against McMahon has been on hold pending a federal investigation. Grant recently had a press briefing alongside her attorney, Ann Callis, where they released a statement on her non-participation from the docuseries. A journalist from "PWTorch" asked Callis whether she and Grant were able to see the docuseries before its upcoming release, but the attorney said they were not given the opportunity.

Following this, Callis expanded on Grant's exclusion from the docuseries. "Janel deserves the opportunity to tell her full story, not be a part of someone else's. She will get her day in court, and McMahon will be held accountable." Callis then noted that Grant does want to expedite all proceedings as soon as possible. Lastly, she added that Grant hasn't given up on telling her story, but that it will be done at the right time.

Callis and her team made several other comments during the press briefing, further slamming McMahon and John Laurinaitis for their alleged actions against Grant. They also praised Grant for speaking out against McMahon and WWE, and described her as a survivor. They further expressed wanting to see the docuseries accurately cover McMahon's actions, and reminded viewers that he isn't the only one they're seeking justice against.



