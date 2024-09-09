AEW's Jim Ross Unsure Why He Wasn't Interviewed For WWE-Vince McMahon Netflix Series

The Vince McMahon Netflix documentary series will include several interviews with people who directly interacted with him over the years, in order to paint a picture of his character or retell important events. However, Jim Ross claims he wasn't asked to speak on the docuseries at all, and reacted to the decision on an episode of "Grilling JR."

"What are you afraid of?" Ross exclaimed to those involved in the story when speculating on his exclusion from the docuseries. Outside of his role as commentator, the veteran was notably Head of Talent Relations for quite some time, which gave him an important insight into WWE and McMahon. "There's no one closer to Vince except me at certain times of my tenure, right hand man type," he said.

Ross speculated that the producers might have felt like he wasn't a viable follow-up, but pointed out that he would've been happy to do an interview. "I know every secret, every corner, the whole nine yards," he explained. Despite this, he claims that his feelings aren't hurt by the final decision.

When asked about his thoughts on whether the docuseries will be good or not, Ross noted that it likely all depends on how involved McMahon will be in the project or not. "As long as he lets it flow and look, he's a controversial guy and this is a hell of a story." Ross also praised Bill Simmons for his previous work, and seemed hopeful that the writer/producer will pull off a great story with McMahon's docuseries as well.

