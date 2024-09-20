Janel Grant Legal Team: 'She's A Victim And A Survivor, She Is Not A WWE Storyline'

As we get closer to the premiere of Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" documentary about disgraced WWE executive Vince McMahon, who stands accused of sexual abuse, harassment, and trafficking by former legal assistant Janel Grant, Grant's attorney has hired a PR firm to make sure her story and allegations are still heard amidst the noise of the upcoming series.

"Janel Grant is a survivor of incomprehensible abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking at the hands of Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE," said Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, in a recent press conference ahead of the docuseries's premiere. "It takes immense strength to speak out against goliaths and she has courageously come forward, not just to address her own suffering, but also to act for those who are afraid to speak out. She is also a human being. She is smart, kind, and compassionate, but because of the extreme cruelty, degradation, exploitation, and violence she was subjected to on a near-daily basis for nearly two years, she now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal ideation, and the inability to leave her home for weeks at a time."

Callis and the team hope that the Netflix docuseries will accurately cover McMahon's "abhorrent actions," many of which were fodder for WWE television. That said, Callis was also quick to remind those in attendance that McMahon is not the be-all, end-all of the case.

"Through our lawsuit, we seek to hold all wrongful parties accountable: Mr. McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE," Callis said. Later in the press conference, Callis was asked how she wants Grant to be portrayed as the case against McMahon nears 1 year in January.

"Janel Grant's a human being," Callis reiterated. "She deserves justice. She deserves her day in court. That's our bottom line. She's a victim and a survivor; she's not a WWE storyline."