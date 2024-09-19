Janel Grant Hires High-Profile PR Firm Ahead Of Vince McMahon Docuseries Release

As the September 25 release date of Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" documentary nears, the legal team representing Janel Grant has decided to bring on a PR expert to help handle the likely questions that will be directed toward Janel Grant, who accused McMahon of sexual assault, harassment, and trafficking during her two years in the former WWE Chairman's employ. Kendra Barkoff Lamy of the PR firm SKDK was announced as Grant's representative in a press release on Wednesday.

"SKDK has a proven track record of uplifting survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking. We look forward to our partnership in seeking justice on behalf of our client Janel Grant," Ann Callis, attorney for Ms. Grant, wrote in the statement. A former press secretary for President Joseph Biden, Lamy has represented victims of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, as well as ex-employees of the NFL franchise formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

"Honored to be helping Janel Grant as she courageously seeks the justice she so deserves against Vince McMahon and WWE," Lamy wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the announcement.

Lamy and Callis will be part of a virtual press conference on Thursday which will supposedly provide "background details" on the abuse and harassment that Grant allegedly suffered at the hands of McMahon and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

A stay was granted in Grant's case earlier this year, as the federal government is looking into Grant's allegations of abuse and trafficking. Grant recently filed a motion to receive medical records from her and McMahon's physician at the time.