Doctor Withdraws Legal Complaint Against Vince McMahon/WWE Accuser Janel Grant

Janel Grant's hopes of acquiring her medical records from her former physician are still alive.

According to POST Wrestling and court documents, Dr. Carlon Colker has withdrawn his complaint against Grant, believed to have been a precursor to defamation litigation. Colker had requested evidence from Grant in response to Grant's petition to get medical records and other documents from Dr. Colker, in regard to her current civil suit against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, WWE itself, and other parties. Grant's petition remains active following Colker's withdrawal.

"Unsurprisingly, Dr. Colker has withdrawn his baseless motion," Ann Callis, attorney for Ms. Grant, told POST Wrestling. "In the same vein as Mr. McMahon's recently struck down motion, this was filed simply as yet another frivolous attempt to intimidate Ms. Grant."

As it stands, the suit against McMahon et al. has been granted a stay while federal investigators look into Grant's complaints of sexual assault, torture, trafficking, abuse, and harassment during her tenure as McMahon's legal assistant, possibly meaning the civil case could turn criminal depending on the federal government's findings. McMahon resigned from all duties at WWE and TKO Group Holdings after news of Grant's suit broke and put the company's relationship with Slim Jim in jeopardy. This was McMahon's second retirement, as he first stepped down in 2022 following reports that McMahon had used company funds to pay hush money settlements to former employees, though it is not known if those payments were to Grant or to other parties who may have suffered something similar to Grant's allegations.

