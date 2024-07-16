Janel Grant Seeking Medical Records In Lawsuit Against Former WWE Head Vince McMahon
Lawyers for Janel Grant filed a pre-action discovery petition against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, on Tuesday. The former WWE employee filed a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct and trafficking at the hands of Vince McMahon in January, further naming John Laurinaitis and the company as complicit in his actions. Grant's suit has since been paused pending an investigation into McMahon by the US Department of Justice. However, Grant's team is remaining proactive, as they filed their petition against a doctor said to have treated WWE talent and staff with the Superior Court of Connecticut.
They are seeking medical records related to the sex trafficking lawsuit, reasoning that the records provided by the clinic up to this point are incomplete and inaccurate. Examples include billing records which do not have a corresponding medical record, and vice versa, with inconsistent rates and double charges. In the petition, Grant states that she was sent to Colker and Peak Wellness at the direction of McMahon starting around November 2019. During which, she received treatments, including IV infusions and pills that weren't disclosed to her. She said that when she inquired about the substance of the pills she was given, Colker pushed back in refusal.
"On multiple visits, Dr. Colker prescribed Ms. Grant with 'adrenal trays' or 'adrenal supplement trays,' provided by his office and instructed her to take the unmarked pills daily," Grant's attorneys wrote. "Dr. Colker did not explain the substances, dosages, or purpose of the pills to Ms. Grant beyond purportedly addressing her symptoms of fatigue. When Ms. Grant asked Dr. Colker about the substance of the supplement trays, and specifically which substance(s) caused her to experience nausea, he responded with pushback about trust, including, 'If you don't trust me, we have bigger problems.'"
Janel Grant alleges Colker knew about NDA with Vince McMahon
Grant's petition notes that Colker routinely treats WWE talent and employees. And it's further alleged that a Peak Wellness employee was involved in several instances of sexual abuse against Grant by McMahon, as described in her initial complaint. In the complaint, its alleged that McMahon recruited a physical therapist — redacted as "Physical Therapist," from a clinic referred to as "Alternative clinic," to participate in threesomes involving he and Grant, acts she said she was pressured into. Grant also alleged that McMahon has urged her to see a "Celebrity Doctor," who was said to operate out of "Alternative Clinic," though it's not confirmed whether these refer to Dr. Colker and/or Peak Wellness.
The document filed on Tuesday alleges Colker knew about the nondisclosure agreement between Grant and McMahon, one of the central issues within the lawsuit. "Dr. Colker had personal knowledge of the circumstances surrounding a purported non-disclosure agreement at issue in the Federal Action," Grant's attorneys wrote. Its also alleged that Colker recommended Grant to work with his attorney in negotiating the NDA with McMahon in early 2022. For his part, a spokesperson for McMahon offered the following response to today's filing:
"Ms. Grant's petition for pre-action discovery against Dr. Colker is a direct violation of the court-ordered stay, and nothing more than an attempt to generate publicity on her false allegations and to harass people connected to Mr. McMahon, who is being sued by Ms. Grant in a separate matter. The facts are that Ms. Grant told Mr. McMahon she was fatigued and asked him to recommend a doctor. Ms. Grant called Dr. Colker and became a patient of his. Her statement in the filing is inconsistent with her prior remarks. Ms. Grant never had anything but good things to say about the doctor when speaking to Mr. McMahon and others about him."
Colker is a doctor known to have worked with celebrities and athletes from the likes of Justin Bieber and Shaquille O'Neal, appearing on several TV shows throughout the years. He has come under criticism for some of his practices previously, especially pertaining to his support of ephedra-based products in the 2000s. The official website for Peak Wellness describes its facility to offer traditional medical care along with "advanced diagnostics, functional medicine, naturopathy, physical medicine, anti-aging, and aesthetics."