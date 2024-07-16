Janel Grant Seeking Medical Records In Lawsuit Against Former WWE Head Vince McMahon

Grant's petition notes that Colker routinely treats WWE talent and employees. And it's further alleged that a Peak Wellness employee was involved in several instances of sexual abuse against Grant by McMahon, as described in her initial complaint. In the complaint, its alleged that McMahon recruited a physical therapist — redacted as "Physical Therapist," from a clinic referred to as "Alternative clinic," to participate in threesomes involving he and Grant, acts she said she was pressured into. Grant also alleged that McMahon has urged her to see a "Celebrity Doctor," who was said to operate out of "Alternative Clinic," though it's not confirmed whether these refer to Dr. Colker and/or Peak Wellness.

The document filed on Tuesday alleges Colker knew about the nondisclosure agreement between Grant and McMahon, one of the central issues within the lawsuit. "Dr. Colker had personal knowledge of the circumstances surrounding a purported non-disclosure agreement at issue in the Federal Action," Grant's attorneys wrote. Its also alleged that Colker recommended Grant to work with his attorney in negotiating the NDA with McMahon in early 2022. For his part, a spokesperson for McMahon offered the following response to today's filing:

"Ms. Grant's petition for pre-action discovery against Dr. Colker is a direct violation of the court-ordered stay, and nothing more than an attempt to generate publicity on her false allegations and to harass people connected to Mr. McMahon, who is being sued by Ms. Grant in a separate matter. The facts are that Ms. Grant told Mr. McMahon she was fatigued and asked him to recommend a doctor. Ms. Grant called Dr. Colker and became a patient of his. Her statement in the filing is inconsistent with her prior remarks. Ms. Grant never had anything but good things to say about the doctor when speaking to Mr. McMahon and others about him."

Colker is a doctor known to have worked with celebrities and athletes from the likes of Justin Bieber and Shaquille O'Neal, appearing on several TV shows throughout the years. He has come under criticism for some of his practices previously, especially pertaining to his support of ephedra-based products in the 2000s. The official website for Peak Wellness describes its facility to offer traditional medical care along with "advanced diagnostics, functional medicine, naturopathy, physical medicine, anti-aging, and aesthetics."