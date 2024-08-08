Doctor Involved In Vince McMahon, WWE Lawsuit Files For Discovery Against Janel Grant

A judge has struck down Vince McMahon's motion to halt Janel Grant's motion to get medical records from her former physician Dr. Carlon Colker, as the judge felt Grant's motion was not in violation of a recent stay order in the case.

According to Wrestlenomics and court documents, Dr. Colker himself filed a petition against Grant's motion for discovery, as he and his attorneys described the motion as "a smear campaign" in the complaint. The complaint goes on to say that Grant's motion, as well as her claim that Colker "pushed back" against her previous requests to know what vitamins or combinations of vitamins he was prescribing, could defame Colker and his practice "[continuing] to have a devastating, and potentially long-lasting effect on [Colker and Peak Wellness's] ability to continue practicing at the high level which they have painstakingly earned...[with monetary damages] perhaps incalculable... but well over tens of millions of dollars."

Grant is seeking her medical records from her time under Dr. Colker's care, as she claims not to know the substance of much of Colker's treatments. Dr. Colker treated Grant during her relationship with Vince McMahon. McMahon had hired Grant as a legal assistant and proceeded to allegedly subject Grant to sexual, physical, mental, and emotional abuse and torture, as well as allegations of sex trafficking involving former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

McMahon retired from all duties at TKO Group Holdings earlier this year following news breaking of the suit, and the serious nature of the allegations.