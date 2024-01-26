Slim Jim Pauses Sponsorship Deal With WWE Due To Vince McMahon Allegations

The fallout has officially begun from former WWE employee Janel Grant's earth-shattering lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. As reported by Post Wrestling's John Pollack, Slim Jim — one of WWE's biggest sponsors — announced a pause in their dealings with WWE on Friday. The meat snack brand had previously been set to sponsor Saturday's Royal Rumble event. The pause is explicitly the result of the horrific allegations against McMahon and the shocking behavior detailed in Grant's suit.

"Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships," Slim Jim's statement reads. "Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we've decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what's best for our brand."

The promotional agreement between Slim Jim and WWE was announced in August 2023, well after McMahon forced his way back onto WWE's Board of Directors in order to facilitate a sale of the company, which ultimately merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings under the auspices of Ari Emanuel's Endeavor Group Holdings. McMahon had announced his retirement back in the summer of 2022 following reports that he'd paid out more than $12.5 million in hush money to several women in exchange for their silence regarding alleged sexual misconduct.

The potential loss of Slim Jim represents the biggest consequence WWE has faced thus far as a result of the accusations against McMahon, who TKO claims no longer has a major role in the company. McMahon issued a statement Thursday denying the allegations made in Grant's lawsuit.