WWE Parent Company TKO Makes First Statement On 'Horrific' Vince McMahon Allegations

News of a sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE dropped like a bombshell earlier today, with McMahon accused of trafficking a former employee to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar during Lesnar's contract negotiations, as well as a myriad of other abuses. With McMahon still Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the company — formed through the merger of McMahon's WWE and Endeavor's UFC — has released a statement following the allegations.

"Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE," a TKO spokesperson told Variety. "While this matter predates our TKO executive team's tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant's horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally."

McMahon is currently listed as Executive Chairman of the Board, but has a note in his bio that mentions he hasn't been involved with the TKO Board of Directors since September 2023.

Despite the statement and the note on the TKO website, McMahon was prominently featured among WWE President Nick Khan, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and newly-minted Board of Directors member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Tuesday, when the group of executives were on hand to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, celebrating Johnson's addition. McMahon even offered effusive praise of Johnson on Tuesday, saying he was "proud" to have Johnson join the board.

As to TKO's claims that they are addressing the matter internally, the lawsuit makes it clear that the alleged victim was never contacted during WWE's initial investigation into McMahon's use of company funds to silence claims of improper conduct and abuse.