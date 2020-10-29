WWE has confirmed that a new film on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is in the works.

Nick Khan, WWE's new President & Chief Revenue Officer, noted during today's Q3 2020 earnings call that WWE has signed a "groundbreaking new deal" with Netflix. WWE is selling the multi-part documentary that will cover Vince's life.

The deal is groundbreaking because it is one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history, according to Khan.

There's no word yet on the documentary title or release date. Khan noted that Bill Simmons will executive produce the project, while Chris Smith, who directed Netflix's Fyre Fest documentary, will produce along with WWE Studios.

This Vince documentary is not the same biopic that was first revealed back in 2017. That project was apparently nixed. Titled "Pandemonium," the movie was expected to star Bradley Cooper as Vince. Tristar Pictures was to release the movie. The original plan was to film the movie in the spring of 2018, but that depended on several factors. The "Pandemonium" script was written by Craig A. Williams back in 2015, but it underwent several changes after WWE Studios got involved. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra were set to direct the movie, while Zaftig Films' Charlie Gogolak was to serve as executive producer. Aperture Entertainment's Adam Goldworn was to produce the movie, along with WWE Studios. The latest update on Pandemonium came in January 2019 when it was reported that a new draft of the movie had been completed and sent to WWE executives, including McMahon, for feedback. There was still no confirmation on Cooper accepting the role, but he had been waiting for an updated version of the script in 2018, and then was planning to make his decision. That January 2019 update stated that while the filming date of spring 2018 had passed, the project was still being actively worked on. It looks like "Pandemonium" is no more.

Stay tuned for more details on the new multi-part McMahon documentary from Netflix and WWE Studios.